3 area cities hosting Restaurant Week this week; more than 100 businesses join

More than 100 area restaurants are offering deals the next week (or two!) as three Hampton Roads cities celebrate Restaurant Week.

Diners can order from a multi-course menu for a fixed course, for example, $15 for a two-course lunch or $35 for a three-course dinner.

Virginia Beach:

The Virginia Beach Restaurant Association says Virginia Beach Restaurant Week returns from January 15-21. It's the 19th year of the tradition, but the organization says more restaurants than ever have joined at 56. One of them is The Rustic Spoon.

It's the first Restaurant Week for the restaurant's second location in the Red Mill neighborhood, which opened in March of 2023.

“The back half of 2023 was really tough on all the restaurateurs. For whatever reason, call it inflation, call it uncertainty, call it going back to school, but thankfully things are starting to turn around and restaurant week is a huge catalyst," said Ryan Hines, one of the restaurant's three owners.

Downtown Norfolk:

24 restaurants are participating in the 2024 Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week, which runs from January 15-21. One staple on the list is Cafe Milo on Grace Street.

Owner Tevin Swann says the week offers a unique opportunity during a slow time of year to bring in new guests, especially where his business is located.

“We have Chrysler Museum, you have a hotel behind us, you have [News 3] (down the street), you have an apartment complex being built across the street from us so potential is unlimited," he said. "When you walk in we want you to feel home.”

Newport News:

Once again, the City of Newport News is hosting Restaurant Week...for two weeks.

Running from January 14 to 28, Newport News Restaurant Week features 24 restaurants. The city is also hosting a contest, giving away $50 gift cards to several winners, along with other prizes.