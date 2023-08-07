Adult & juvenile expected to recover after shooting in Virginia Beach by Lesner Bridge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police say they responded to the 3500 block of Piedmont Circle for reports of a gunshots just before 1:40 a.m. on August 5.

Two victims, one juvenile and one adult, were struck by gunshots, but were driven to the hospital before officers arrived on scene.

Detectives spoke with both victims and witnesses and located the crime scene, according to Virginia Beach police.

The victims were treated for their injuries and are expected to recover.

Police say they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the general public.

