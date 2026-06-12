From the military to the Spirit of Norfolk, Madison spent decades serving others

NORFOLK, Va. — Damian Madison has spent 33 years welcoming guests aboard the Spirit of Norfolk. As general manager of City Cruises Norfolk, he helps families celebrate weddings, anniversaries, graduations, and other milestones on the water.

But for more than two decades, Madison also served in the Air Force Reserve, where his role was very different.

"I actually worked in a mortuary in Dover, Delaware. So I did two different types of taking care of people," Madison said.

Madison spent 22 years helping care for fallen service members and ensuring they were returned home to their loved ones with dignity and respect.

He says both careers were built around the same mission: serving others.

"My goal is to make sure they're happy regardless of their situation and enjoy life," Madison said.

For Madison, that idea is at the heart of America's 250th anniversary.

"When I hear the 250th, I think about the people, the people of America," Madison said.

Working on the Norfolk waterfront, he sees reminders of the nation's history every day. Passengers aboard the Spirit of Norfolk cruise through a harbor filled with stories that helped shape Hampton Roads and the country itself.

"You get to learn about the history of Norfolk and the waterfront and what goes on between Norfolk and Portsmouth," Madison said.

A Norfolk native, Madison says even after years of military service and time spent away from home, he always returned to the city where he grew up.

As the nation looks back on 250 years of history, Madison says the lesson is simple.

"Again, when you tie America's 250 to that, it's all about the people," Madison said.

For this veteran, service has taken many forms — from honoring fallen heroes to helping families create lasting memories on the water. And as America celebrates its past, he believes its greatest strength remains the same as it has always been: its people.

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