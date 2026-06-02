Juneteenth, Sail250 ship parade, Harborfest festivities set for downtown Norfolk

A series of celebrations and events are set to converge in downtown Norfolk, starting on June 19.

This year’s festivities will bring performances to four main stages along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront, covering nearly six miles. Locations include:

Front Street Piers & Festival Park

Freemason Harbor

Town Point Park

TowneBank Fountain Park

Juneteenth

The annual Juneteenth celebration will run from June 19 to June 21 at Town Point Park. The series of celebrations will be free and open to the public.

A series of Black artists and businesses will be showcased during the festivities over this weekend. Patti LaBelle is set to perform at the main stage at Town Point Park on June 19 at 8 p.m. Roberta Lea, Mayona Duo, Sister Sledge and Jesse Chong are among the musicians slated for the celebration in downtown Norfolk.

Portrayals of notable historic figures will be part of the Juneteenth celebrations. Through first-person perspectives, these figures will highlight their achievements and impact on American history. Joseph Jenkins Roberts, Shadrach Menkins, Moses Myers, and Clarissa Davis are among those included.

A self-guided walking tour will be installed throughout Town Point Park to highlight the contributions of Black Americans to Hampton Roads and America as a whole.

A Juneteenth fireworks show will be held on June 19 at 9:30 p.m.

50th annual Harborfest

Harborfest will include the Sail250 Virginia Parade of Sail and a series of events at Town Point Park.

A fireworks show for Harborfest is scheduled for June 20 at 9:30 p.m. According to the Festevents website, it will be one of the largest waterfront pyrotechnic displays on the East Coast.

This year’s Harborfest will also feature stunt comedy performances, acrobatic acts, a family-friendly DJ set, and RC boating competitions. More than 50 food and beverage vendors will serve a variety of dishes at Town Point Park, including seafood, Greek food, and North Carolina barbecue.

Sail250 Ship Parade

The Sail250 Virginia Parade of Sail will take place on June 19. The fleet of ships will sail 26 nautical miles from the Chesapeake Bay-Bridge Tunnel (CBBT) to downtown Norfolk.

Tall ships will begin anchoring at Lynnhaven Roads near Virginia Beach as early as June 16. The entire fleet will be anchored and available for public viewing by 4 p.m. on June 18.

America 250 Sail250 Virginia Parade of Sail route: When and where to catch the ship parade Web Staff

On June 19, the ships will set sail at 7 a.m., beginning with the hoisting of national colors. The USCG Barque Eagle will be the first tall ship to depart at 7:35 a.m.

Once the parade passes the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, a flotilla of recreational boats from local yacht and boating clubs will join the tall ships. Each tall ship will be accompanied by several escort vessels. Near Town Point Park, the Escort Fleet will turn and head back down the Elizabeth River after all tall ships are berthed.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.