Missing 3 y.o. Virginia Beach girl believed to be in extreme danger: Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police are looking for a missing three-year-old girl believed to be in extreme danger.

Virginia State Police activated a Missing/Endangered Child Alert early Saturday morning for Samalea Monet Daniels, 3, of Virginia Beach.

Virginia State Police

According to a release put out just before 1:30 a.m., the child "is believed to be in extreme danger." She was last reported seen around 9 a.m. Friday at her grandmother's home on Stonington Court. That's near the city's Acredale area.

Police are also looking for 29-year-old Tianna Daniels, who they believe is with Samalea. The release says they may be traveling in a gray 2011 Ford Escape with Virginia plates N4M45T3.

Samalea is 2'10" and weighs 25 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. Tianna is 5'6" and weighs around 130 lbs., with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about where Samalea and Tianna might be is asked to call 911 or the Virginia Beach Police Department right away at 757-385-5000.