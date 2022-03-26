Multiple people injured in shooting near Virginia Beach bar

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 5000 block of Cleveland Street.

WTKR News 3

There are multiple victims. Police say they are non-life threatening injuries. During the incident, a police-involved shooting happened.

VBPD responded to shooting incident between several parties in 5000 blk Cleveland St. Multiple victims. Non-life threatening injuries. During incident, a police involved shooting occurred. More information to follow as the investigation progresses. — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) March 26, 2022

An eyewitness told News 3 it happened around midnight outside of West Beach Tavern. He said there was a large group of people outside, he estimated about 20-30. He tells us he heard about 25 shots and he took off running.

