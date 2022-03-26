Watch
Multiple people injured in shooting near Virginia Beach bar

Posted at 5:02 AM, Mar 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-26 06:19:13-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 5000 block of Cleveland Street.

There are multiple victims. Police say they are non-life threatening injuries. During the incident, a police-involved shooting happened.

An eyewitness told News 3 it happened around midnight outside of West Beach Tavern. He said there was a large group of people outside, he estimated about 20-30. He tells us he heard about 25 shots and he took off running.

New 3 has a crew at the scene. Look for live reports on News 3 This Morning.

