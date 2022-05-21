After weathering pandemic, Virginia Beach businesses ready to welcome summer crowds

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The heat has been bringing lots of people to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Businesses have weathered the pandemic, and now they say they're ready to welcome back the summer crowds.

News 3 went to a candy shop where people have been in and out the door. But other businesses we spoke with say they're looking forward to the busy weekend ahead.

“Hopefully this weekend with the good weather it's going to feel like early summer. We're really, really looking forward for that,” said Maria Espinosa, who works in the area.

Workers at the Oceanfront say it's good to see the community come back together.

“The weather was really good last summer and the spring as well. We were, like, really busy during May, April, but this year has been different so far. I guess it’s because of the situation that we're in everywhere - inflation,” Espinosa said.

But with the hot temperatures, Espinosa is hoping business will heat up again.

A couple blocks away, workers at the Cactus Jack’s restaurant are hoping for the same.

“We’re seeing a huge turnover compared to, like, the business of this week versus last week with the torrential downpours at the Oceanfront last week. Now that we have sunshine, we are just ready for the people,” said Meghan Dearing, a server at the restaurant.

And employees couldn't help but notice all the cars coming into town Friday.

“It just adds everything together. It makes for a great summer, and a lot of great money,” said another server at Cactus Jack’s, Emily Cirillo.

Whether you want an ice cream cone after a hot day at the beach or a t-shirt to remember your visit, businesses say they're welcoming everyone with open arms.

Related: As hundreds flock to Oceanfront, local lifeguards, businesses working to keep everyone safe during early heat wave