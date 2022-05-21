As hundreds flock to Oceanfront, local lifeguards, businesses working to keep everyone safe during early heat wave

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - With temperatures heating up, it’s a great weekend for some fun in the sun. At Chesapean Outdoors, owner Matt Redford says this weather brings in lots of business.

"I notice a lot of people calling. The phone was ringing off the hook, and a lot of tours are already sold out," Redford tells News 3 reporter Leondra Head.

This weekend’s temperatures will bring a heat index of over 100 degrees. Redford has plans in place to keep customers safe in the heat.

"We do most of our tours in the morning or late in the evening so that we are not operating during the peak of the sun, which is super hot," Redford said.

News 3

With temperatures expected to be in the 90s this weekend, many people are here at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront enjoying the sun.

"It’s really nice out. I live here, and it hasn’t been like this in a really long time," one beachgoer said.

Many are coming to the beach for the first time this year.

"We got a long week of it as well. I see we have a few days of this. No rain because we had like two weeks of rain," another beachgoer said.

News 3 caught up with Tom Gill, a Virginia Beach lifeguard who tells us he’s seen an uptick in people hitting the sand.

"Last year on the Sunday before Memorial Day, we pulled out over 60 people. It was an epic day for life-saving. This could be similar," Gill said.

Virginia Beach will increase the number of lifeguards patrolling the Oceanfront this weekend.

Related: Hampton, Norfolk cutting lifeguard hours as they deal with employee shortage

"We actually upped our staff from 12 to 15 for this weekend. We did the same thing last weekend," Gill said.