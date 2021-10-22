CDC approves all 3 booster shots. Families in Hampton Roads are overjoyed

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has approved recommendations for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots. Starting Tuesday, Virginians can receive all three.

Barbara Frazier, who received her booster shot, said, "Don't be afraid - just come. I mean, it's just a prick, so come on down - we need you."

Hampton University held a vaccination booster and testing clinic at New Grafton Baptist Church. Church members like Frazier said she got the Pfizer booster to serve others effectively.

"In order to serve other people I have to stay active, and that's my primary reason. I love to help other people," said Frazier.

HU pharmacists were not providing Moderna and J&J boosters Tuesday. However, the CDC is allowing for people to "mix and match" booster doses.

But it brings concerns to some like Frazier, who tells News 3 she's not sure it would be effective.

Reverend Michael Sumler of New Grafton Baptist said he's bringing vaccine awareness from the pulpit to the community.

"I just got my booster shot, and I'm good to go. I feel good about it, and I'm just encouraging, of course, everybody to do the same," said Sumler.

For individuals coming to get your booster shot, what you will need is your vaccination card and a form of ID. To find free vaccines at a Community Vaccination Center or another location near you, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 711)

