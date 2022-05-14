Watch
Chesapeake foundation awarded six-figure grant to help patients after hospital stays

Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation
(L to R) Reese Jackson, president & CEO of Chesapeake Regional Healthcare and Thomas Ransom, Virginia regional president for Truist hold the symbolic $100,000 check surrounded by other members of the Chesapeake Regional, Truist and Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation teams.
Posted at 10:01 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 22:01:10-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A local health care foundation has been awarded a six-figure grant to help care for low- to moderate-income patients after their hospital stay.

The Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation announced the $100,000 grant award from the Truist Charitable Fund in a news release this week. The foundation, which is associated with the similarly-named health system, was created in 1993.

“When patients receive items that support their recovery, they have the opportunity to heal faster and more thoroughly. This grant will provide greater health and better outcomes for our patients and families in need,” said Reese Jackson, president and CEO of Chesapeake Regional Healthcare.

The release cited several examples of how the grant funding would be used to help patients and their families after they are discharged from the hospital, including car seats, infant nutrition, food gift cards, transportation passes and clothes for indigent patients.

"A food pantry for oncology patients helps meet nutritional needs during treatment," the release added.

Chesapeake Regional Healthcare's history dates back to 1976, when Chesapeake General Hospital first opened its doors.

