Chesapeake nurses kicked off Nurses Week with Nightingale Pledge, parade

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Local nurses started the week devoted to their work by reaffirming their commitment to patients and the profession.

Outside Chesapeake Regional Medical Center on Friday, May 6 — Nurses Day — nurses at the hospital gathered to recite the Nightingale Pledge to mark the start of National Nurses Week. The pledge states the principles of nursing and is traditionally said before entering the profession.

The hospital's Chief Operating and Nursing Officer says she and her staff appreciate any support they get from the community, especially after two years of added challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"[Nurses Week] is one of the best weeks that we look forward to in celebrating our employees and our nurses that have overcome tremendous challenges over the last two years to help care for our community," Amber Egyud told News 3 shortly after the ceremony.

Following the reciting of the pledge, emergency responders based in Chesapeake turned on their lights for a Nurses Week parade around the hospital.