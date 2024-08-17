Chesapeake man makes strides towards stroke recovery by walking across Jordan Bridge

SUFFOLK, Va — A Chesapeake man is making every step towards recovery count and he's helping others who have suffered a stroke just like him.

Brent James says his stroke in 2021 changed his life. Since recovering, he says he learned one crucial thing about life, and that's to make it count.

Doctors told him he would never walk again and that he had to be on several medications for as long as he lived.

Today, he's making strides toward a full recovery and hasn't been on medicine.

On Saturday morning, James and a group of other stroke victims challenged themselves by walking across the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge together.

This was the second time in two years. James told News 3 that he wants to showcase how anything is possible as long as you are disciplined and determined

"You can't just be thinking that you are going to change for the moment. You need to change your lifestyle..If you change your lifestyle everything else will change," said James.

James says he's working and walking towards other events in the future for stroke victims like himself.

But for now, his plans are under wraps .

