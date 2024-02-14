CHKD facility dog retires after 8 years of changing lives

NORFOLK, Va. — Valentine's Day was also a retirement day for a member of the CHKD family who has been working with patients for eight years.

If you've been to the downtown Norfolk hospital, chances are you've seen a Golden Retriever, SaraLee, walking through the hallways.

John Hood

Since 2016, Saralee has helped provide mental, physical and emotional support to kids and their families.

Whether simply by motivating patients to get out of bed for a walk or by playing fetch, she has changed many lives.

"She's been a part of some of the hardest goodbyes for families and some of the greatest achievements," Shannon Hood, SaraLee's owner, said. "It's really neat that I was a part of that journey with SaraLee, and that we were able to make a positive impact and that it's a memory that kids and families have of CHKD."

John Hood

SaraLee knows over 40 commands. She learned them at an early age to work with patients.

Hood said it's going to be a challenge not having her around anymore because she's been a joy to have.

"She's been my office mate, probably the best office mate anybody could ever have, she has been my companion for the past eight years," Hood said. "So it's going to be a little bit of a status change, one thing is I won't have my fur accessory at work anymore."

On Thursday, members of the hospital put together a retirement party for SaraLee and to wish her the best in her next adventures.

Hood said with SaraLee now being 10-year-old she will be returning home to live the rest of her life with her family.