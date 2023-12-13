CHKD updates visitor's policy due to ongoing surge of respiratory viruses

NORFOLK, Va. — The Children's Hospital of the Kings Daughters has changed its visitation rules due to a surge in respiratory viruses.

Effective this week family members under the age of 12 are asked not to visit hospitalized patients at CHKD.

The change is expected to remain in effect until further notice.

This comes as doctors say flu season is just beginning.

"We're starting to see that," Dr. Laura Sass, Medical Director of Infection Prevention & Control, said. "We're mostly seeing the RSV virus which this is the general time of the year that we see it. We'll continue to see that, usually it starts tapering off in March."

Dr. Sass said this happens every other year and is nothing out of the ordinary.

While not a requirement, they are also asking families coming for outpatient appointments to limit the number of siblings they bring to their child's appointment.

So far, other hospital systems like Sentara says as of it is holding off on changing its visitor policy.

