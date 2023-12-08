Norfolk pharmacy sees increase in demand for COVID-19 vaccine as cases trend up

NORFOLK, Va. — As we head into a time of year filled with more gatherings, the Virginia Department of Health says it's seeing COVID-19 activity trending upward.

In Norfolk, during the week of Thanksgiving there was almost 30 more reported cases of COVID-19 compared to the prior week.

Peoples Pharmacy off of Church Street said the demand for COVID-19 vaccines is increasing for them, but they're not seeing a big rush like during the holidays in 2022.

"I don't see a lot of people coming in and saying 'Hey, I'm here for the vaccine because I'm going to visit family, you know, I want to be protected,'" Dr. Anna Peoples, the pharmacist at Peoples Pharmacy, said. "It's not like it was say last year."

VDH said while hospital admissions are up when you compare the numbers to last year, they are still low.

Dr. Peoples said that doesn't mean COVID-19 is gone.

"What I am seeing is that there is a surge of people being hospitalized from COVID," Dr. Peoples, said. "I heard just the other day someone is in the ICU unit— that is one of our patients— so that danger is still out there."

Some people stepped into the pharmacy on Friday to grab their vaccine before seeing their families this holiday.

"It's for me, for our household really, and for the children," Barbara Lovell, who is getting ready to spend time with family, said.

While others said for now their holding off on getting another COVID-19 shot.

"I have never been diagnosed after being tested multiple times and after being in the military and being exposed in different war zones and stuff like that, I have never been contracted with it," Moriah Edwards, said. "So I don't feel the need to get it, but I don't fault the people who do."

If you're thinking about getting a COVID-19 vaccine you may want to act fast.

Dr. Peoples said it take about 14 days for the vaccine to take full effect and you may want to schedule an appointment this weekend.

You can find where to get a vaccine in your area here.