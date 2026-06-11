A Juneteenth Pageant-The Play on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—A Juneteenth Pageant-The Play is a moving, often humorous, and memorable experience that illuminates the origins and meaning of Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

You will laugh, you will learn, you will be enlightened to the true meaning of the national holiday also known as "Freedom Day!" A Powerful Story of Losing Everything Then Rising From the Ashes!

Written and directed by Marie St. Clair, and sponsored by the Hampton History Museum Association; it is also presented in partnership with The American Theatre.

A Juneteenth Pageant-The Play!

All-NEW SHOW FOR 2026!

The American Theatre

125 East Mellen Street, Hampton, VA 23663

Friday, June 19, 7:30 pm & Saturday, June 20, 2 pm