HAMPTON ROADS, VA. — If you are planning to hit the road with family and friends, there are some things you need to do before you get rolling! Kyle Loftus from AAA shares what you should take care of with your vehicle before a road trip.

$149.95 Travel Package

Get your vehicle’s major systems inspected and more

Call for details, 757-963-1222

AAA.com/CarCare

Paid for by AAA Car Care Centers.