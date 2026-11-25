HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Patrick L. Collis, Co-Owner of Spartan Investigations & Executive Protection, and Brandon Allen, Executive Vice President of Acoustical Sheet Metal, discuss current job openings at both businesses, as ASM expands and looks to have more security personnel on site, provided by Spartan.

Interested in working in security and executive protection? Consider a career with Spartan Investigations:

Spartan Investigations & Executive Protection Private Investigations Executive Protection Armed & Unarmed Security Training Academy spartaninv.com 844-SPARTA-1 Licensed by the Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.



Additionally, visit acousticalsheetmetal.com and select Careers for current openings and application information. You can also explore the Career Resources Hub to learn about the skills and career paths available.

Paid for by Spartan Investigations & Executive Protection, Inc.