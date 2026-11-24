HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Birdsong Health Literacy Center of Excellence provides Hampton Roads residents with free access to Rewards for Healthy Living, an engaging digital platform that turns health education into fun games, quizzes, videos, and more.

Now its founder, George Birdsong, is celebrating being named "First Citizen of Hampton Roads." Birdsong spoke to Coast's April Woodard about how the honor and a recent grant from the Obici Healthcare Foundation inspire him to keep working toward improving health literacy and building stronger, healthier communities.

Presented by: Birdsong Health Literacy Center of Excellence