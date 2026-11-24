HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner, but the holiday shopping season is already underway. With retailers launching early promotions and prices changing throughout the season, it can be difficult for consumers to know when they're actually getting the best deal.

National shopping expert Lindsay Roberts, founder of TheGiftInsider.com, breaks down what shoppers should know ahead of the biggest shopping days of the year.

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