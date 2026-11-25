HAMPTON ROADS, VA—For many women, the weeks and months following childbirth can bring a range of emotions. While some women experience the “baby blues,” which usually gets better within two weeks without treatment, others may experience postpartum depression (PPD), one of the most common medical conditions associated with pregnancy.

Approximately 1 in 8 women in the U.S. report experiencing symptoms of PPD after giving birth. PPD can affect any adult woman regardless of age, ethnicity, marital status, or income. Recognizing the signs and talking with a healthcare provider about symptoms as soon as possible can help women get the support and treatment they may need.

PRESENTED BY: Supernus Pharmaceuticals and Biogen Inc.