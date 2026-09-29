Aging in Place with AmeriCare Plus on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Aging in place is growing in popularity among older adults and some families prefer that to happen with the support of live in care.

AmeriCare Plus has more than 26 years of experience in providing live in personal care and is at the forefront of care changes and regulations.

Tidewater Director, Michelle Billups and Bill Hurt, VP of Operations sat down with Coast Live to discuss why families are choosing AmeriCare Plus to assist all ages in the comfort of their own homes.

Presented by: AmeriCare Plus

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