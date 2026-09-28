Chef Matthew May's easy & delicious spinach artichoke dip on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chef Matthew May from Matthew May’s Teaching Kitchen in Virginia Beach joins Coast Live to walk Chandler Nunnally through every step of his delicious (and simple!) recipe for spinach artichoke dip.

Here's what you'll need to get started:



6-ounces fresh baby spinach, any large stems removed

1-tsp. fresh chopped garlic

1/4-cup water

1/4-pound Artichoke hearts in water, drained and quartered

4-ounces cream cheese, room temperature

1/4-cup grated Parmesan cheese

Cracked black pepper to taste

Learn about group classes with Chef Matthew May at www.matthewmay.org. Upcoming classes include:

