Jerry Sowers, Music Educator and Performer on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Jerry Sowers is a retired music teacher with Hampton City Schools and Minister of Music of various churches on the Peninsula. He holds both a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Music. During his teaching career in Hampton City Schools, Jerry taught music at the elementary, middle, and high school levels, with his final assignment being guitar teacher at Kecoughtan High School.

Jerry has independently recorded three CDs and is a member of the Tidewater Chapter of the Nashville Songwriters Association International. He performs at coffeehouses, restaurants, folk festivals, churches, and open mic events.