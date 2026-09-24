Luke Agency shares what you need to know about Medicare Enrollment on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Debbie Luke, Independent Insurance Broker at Luke Agency, explains some key things to look out for (and how to plan accordingly) before the Medicare enrollment period for 2027 begins.

Current plan changes will be made public on October 1st. To schedule a free consultation with Luke Agency, visit www.LukeAgency.com.

Luke Agency does not offer every plan available in your area. Currently, they represent 5 organizations which offer 57 products in Virginia. Please contact medicare.gov or 1-800-MEDICARE. Not affiliated with or endorsed by Medicare or any governmental agency.

Paid for by Luke Agency.