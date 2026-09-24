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Cirque de Paris brings traditional European circus act to Norfolk on Coast Live

Producer/Director Anouchka Bouglione joins Coast Live with clown Pedro 'Rampin Jr' Santos and juggler Liam Supka with a preview of the traditional European Circus coming to Norfolk Premium Outlets.
Cirque de Paris bringing traditional European circus act to Norfolk on Coast Live
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HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Anouchka Bouglione, Producer & Director of Cirque de Paris, joins Coast Live with clown performer Pedro 'Rampin Jr' Santos and juggler Liam Supka with a preview of the traditional European Circus coming to the big top at Norfolk Premium Outlets.

Cirque de Paris opens tonight September 24th and runs through October 4th, featuring an ALL-NEW cast direct from Europe.

50% off Family Packages and Heroes Specials are available online only; while supplies last. Book tickets online at CirqueDeParis.com.

Presented by Cirque de Paris.

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