Cirque de Paris brings traditional European circus act to Norfolk on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Anouchka Bouglione, Producer & Director of Cirque de Paris, joins Coast Live with clown performer Pedro 'Rampin Jr' Santos and juggler Liam Supka with a preview of the traditional European Circus coming to the big top at Norfolk Premium Outlets.

Cirque de Paris opens tonight September 24th and runs through October 4th, featuring an ALL-NEW cast direct from Europe.

50% off Family Packages and Heroes Specials are available online only; while supplies last. Book tickets online at CirqueDeParis.com.

Presented by Cirque de Paris.