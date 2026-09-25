Private Investigator Patrick L. Collis weighs in on major cases in the headlines on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Patrick L. Collis, Co-Owner of Spartan Investigations & Executive Protection, weighs in on some major cases making headlines, and explains the role of a P.I. in some court proceedings.

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