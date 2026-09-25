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Private Investigator Patrick L. Collis weighs in on major cases in the headlines on Coast Live

Private Investigator Patrick L. Collis weighs in on some major cases in the headlines on Coast Live
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HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Patrick L. Collis, Co-Owner of Spartan Investigations & Executive Protection, weighs in on some major cases making headlines, and explains the role of a P.I. in some court proceedings.

Spartan Investigations & Executive Protection

  • Private Investigations
  • Executive Protection
  • Armed & Unarmed Security
  • Training Academy

spartaninv.com
844-SPARTA-1
Licensed by the Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.

Paid for by Spartan Investigations & Executive Protection, Inc.

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