Private Investigator Patrick L. Collis weighs in on major cases in the headlines on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Patrick L. Collis, Co-Owner of Spartan Investigations & Executive Protection, weighs in on some major cases making headlines, and explains the role of a P.I. in some court proceedings.
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