Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

An eclectic collection of treasures at the annual Flotsam & Jetsam sale on Coast Live

An eclectic collection of treasures at the annual Flotsam & Jetsam sale on Coast Live
Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Ashley Allman and Lillie Gilbert from Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay join Coast Live to show off some items from the vast collection that will be available at the popular F&J Summer Sale, August 7-9!

Flotsam & Jetsam Summer Sale – 40th Anniversary Celebration
When & Where:
● Thursday, August 7 – 10 AM to 5 PM
● Friday, August 8 – 10 AM to 5 PM
● Saturday, August 9 – 9 AM to 12 Noon

Location:
Bayside Presbyterian Church
1400 Ewell Rd., Virginia Beach (corner of Ewell & Independence Blvd.)
Plenty of free parking available!
www.wcbay.com/upcoming-events

Paid for by Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay
wcbay.com

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway