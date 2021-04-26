An upcoming food drive benefiting locals in need on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - This year RNR is a proud supporter of the Feed the Need campaign, donating $1 to local Food Banks for every tire they sell. They have been doing this everyday since 2017 and have donated the equivalent of over 400,000 meals in the process. Ron Russell from RNR Tire Express and Karen Joyner, CEO of Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, join us to talk about their partnership and the upcoming food drive that will help families in our area.

From April 26 - May 16 we will be taking food donations as well as monetary donations to benefit the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank, the Food Bank of the Albemarle and the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

