An update on the upcoming Food Drive on Coast Live

Posted at 10:54 AM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 10:54:45-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - News 3 and sponsoring partners are coming together for a food drive to help local food banks during this time of extreme need. From April 26 - May 16 food donations, as well as monetary donations, will be accepted to benefit the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank, the Food Bank of the Albemarle and the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. Ron Russel from RNR Tire Express joins us with the details.

Go to www.wtkr.com/2021fooddrive for more!

Help local food banks during this time of extreme need