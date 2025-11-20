Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
April & Chandler's "Turkey Run" competition at E. Palmer Supermarket on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — It's quite possibly the most intense competition in the history of our "Coast Live" morning show.

Each playing for a viewer, April Woodard and Chandler Nunnally have 90 seconds to assemble the best possible Thanksgiving dinner in their cart at E. Palmer Supermarket, for a $200 gift certificate to the Berkley -area grocery store!

Strategy, careful planning and flawless execution will be necessary to secure a victory. Which of our hosts has the better shopping skills? Watch the above video to see the results.

Thanks to E. Palmer Supermarket for providing the arena — and the victory spoils — for this fun holiday competition and our "Coast Live" viewers.

