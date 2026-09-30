Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

AskHRGreen.org brings recycling game show quiz to Coast Live

Samantha McNeil and Zeus Campbell join Coast Live with "What Do You Do With This?" a game show that tests April & Chandler's knowledge of proper recycling and waste sorting.
AskHRGreen.org brings recycling game show quiz to Coast Live
Posted
and last updated

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Samantha McNeil and Zeus Campbell join Coast Live with "What Do You Do With This?" a game show that tests April & Chandler's knowledge of proper recycling and waste sorting.

Learn more about the "What Do You Do With This?" campaign at askhrgreen.org/recycling-campaign.

About askHRgreen.org
askHRgreen.org is your go-to resource for all things green in Hampton Roads – from recycling tips and pointers for keeping local waterways clean to water-saving ideas and simple steps to make local living easy on the environment. Launched in 2011, the region-wide public awareness and education campaign is administered through the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission and powered by the 17 cities and counties of Hampton Roads. Follow askHRgreen.org on Facebook/Instagram, watch on YouTube and catch the “Green Living” blog, written by a team of local experts.

Paid for by askhrgreen.org.

More from Coast Live

 

True Crime 757 Podcast