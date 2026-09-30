AskHRGreen.org brings recycling game show quiz to Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Samantha McNeil and Zeus Campbell join Coast Live with "What Do You Do With This?" a game show that tests April & Chandler's knowledge of proper recycling and waste sorting.

Learn more about the "What Do You Do With This?" campaign at askhrgreen.org/recycling-campaign.

About askHRgreen.org

askHRgreen.org is your go-to resource for all things green in Hampton Roads – from recycling tips and pointers for keeping local waterways clean to water-saving ideas and simple steps to make local living easy on the environment. Launched in 2011, the region-wide public awareness and education campaign is administered through the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission and powered by the 17 cities and counties of Hampton Roads. Follow askHRgreen.org on Facebook/Instagram, watch on YouTube and catch the “Green Living” blog, written by a team of local experts.

Paid for by askhrgreen.org.