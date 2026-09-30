How to gain skills employers want in the AI age on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — As AI and emerging technologies rapidly reshape work, a new national survey conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of University of Phoenix finds employers are struggling not with whether skills matter, but with visibility into which skills employees have today — and what they will need next.

Nathan Jones with University of Phoenix joins Coast Live to explain how the workforce of today and the future ahead can stand out, specializing in in-demand skills to be more competitive.

Paid for by University of Phoenix. Learn more at www.phoenix.edu.