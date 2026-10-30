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Author Sharon Virts talks spooky novels, fascination with the macabre on Coast Live

Author Sharon Virts talks spooky novels, fascination with the macabre on Coast Live
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HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — With Halloween just a night away, bestselling historical fiction author Sharon Virts joins Coast Live to discuss why the supernatural has fascinated people across centuries and cultures.

Visit sharonvirts.com/BetweenTheLines to enter to win to win The Nevermore Bundle — a signed copy of "The Grays of Truth," a raven fleece throw, a black raven figurine, TRUTH socks, a "Grays of Truth" canvas tote, and exclusive branded extras. The perfect companion for a season of ghost stories and gothic nights.

Learn more, and find novels by Sharon Virts, at www.sharonvirts.com.

Presented by Sharon Virts Books, LLC.

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