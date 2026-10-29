Virginia Arts Festival Artistic Director talks big plans for 30th season on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Virginia Arts Festival celebrates their 30th Anniversary in 2027, and Artistic Director Rob Cross has been there since the very beginning. Rob joins Coast Live to share what's in store for this landmark season.

List of upcoming events:



Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax

March 31 - Harrison Opera House



JLCO/Wynton Marsalis

April 3 - Harrison Opera House



Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

April 27-28 - CNU's Ferguson Center for the Arts



Martha Graham Dance Company

May 8 - Sandler Center for the Performing Arts



For tickets and more information, visit vafest.org. You can also call 757-282-2822, or purchase in person at Virginia Arts Festival Box Office at 440 Bank Street in Norfolk.

Paid for by Virginia Arts Festival.