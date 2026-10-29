Lake Prince at Home Provides Medicare-certified Services on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—If you are a fan of Coast Live, you have heard of Lake Prince Woods, a beautiful independent living community for retirees. Under the same roof is Lake Prince at Home, a Medicare-certified home health and hospice program that allows residents to age at home.

Services are for residents who may be recovering from a recent hospital stay or recovering from a medical condition and include nursing and therapy that can be provided on a short-term or long-term basis.

Presented by: Lake Prince at Home