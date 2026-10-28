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Beltone leaders share solutions for different levels of hearing loss on Coast Live

Belton Southside Talks Hearing on Coast Live
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HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Beltone CEO Zach Grohler and President Bari Grohler return to Coast Live to discuss why hearing issues are linked to other conditions like dementia, demonstrate what to expect when having a hearing test, and what solutions are available for folks living with hearing loss.

  • Book a FREE Hearing Screening Today
  • 757-383-9833
  • Beltonehr.com
  • 9 convenient locations across Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Elizabeth City & the Outer Banks

Paid for by Beltone Southside.

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