Health Care Benefits before Emergencies on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Many of us sign up for health benefits and don't think about them again until we need care. That's often when the surprises show up. A clinic close to home may not be in network, and the same service can cost very different amounts depending on where you go.

The good news is that health benefits have become much more consumer-friendly than they once were. Some health plans now offer mobile apps that empower you to understand your costs upfront and compare care options before you book, the same way you'd shop for other everyday purchases.

Presented by: UnitedHealthcare