Breast Cancer Awareness for 365 Days a Year on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA- As the end of Breast Cancer Awareness month approaches Virginia Oncology Associates don’t want women to lose focus on their breast health. If breast cancer doesn’t run in your family, it doesn’t mean healthy women should ignore warning signs or, more importantly, get ahead of any medical issues by getting their regular mammograms.

Medical Oncologist Nina Balanchivadze sat down with Coast Live’s April Woodard to discuss everyday steps women can take to lower their cancer risks.

Presented by: Virginia Oncology Associates