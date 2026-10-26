Lead Paint Warnings on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA-- Lead hides in plain sight. But if you know where to look, you can spot it. One of the most recognizable signs is something called “alligatoring”— it’s a cracked, scaly pattern that looks like alligator skin. You might see it on windowsills, doors, porches, or stair railings in homes built before 1978. Because there are typically no obvious or immediate signs, families may not know their child has been exposed to lead until damage has already occurred. That’s why VDH recently introduced "Chip the alligator,” whose scaly skin serves as a reminder of this telltale sign.

Presented by: Virginia Department of Health