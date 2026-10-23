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Spartan Investigations talks what it takes to work in security & protection on Coast Live

Spartan Investigations talks what it takes to work in security & protection on Coast Live
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HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Patrick L. Collis and Preston Hocker from Spartan Investigations & Executive Protection discuss the qualifications of folks in their line of work, and what it takes to provide security and protection services at an elite, professional level.

Spartan Investigations & Executive Protection

  • Private Investigations
  • Executive Protection
  • Armed & Unarmed Security
  • Training Academy

spartaninv.com
844-SPARTA-1
Licensed by the Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.

Paid for by Spartan Investigations & Executive Protection, Inc.

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