Spartan Investigations talks what it takes to work in security & protection on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Patrick L. Collis and Preston Hocker from Spartan Investigations & Executive Protection discuss the qualifications of folks in their line of work, and what it takes to provide security and protection services at an elite, professional level.

Spartan Investigations & Executive Protection

Private Investigations

Executive Protection

Armed & Unarmed Security

Training Academy

spartaninv.com

844-SPARTA-1

Licensed by the Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.

Paid for by Spartan Investigations & Executive Protection, Inc.