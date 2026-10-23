Spartan Investigations talks what it takes to work in security & protection on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Patrick L. Collis and Preston Hocker from Spartan Investigations & Executive Protection discuss the qualifications of folks in their line of work, and what it takes to provide security and protection services at an elite, professional level.
Spartan Investigations & Executive Protection
- Private Investigations
- Executive Protection
- Armed & Unarmed Security
- Training Academy
spartaninv.com
844-SPARTA-1
Licensed by the Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.
Paid for by Spartan Investigations & Executive Protection, Inc.