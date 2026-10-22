Behind the scenes at one of Howl-O-Scream's new houses on Coast Live

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Chandler Nunnally goes backstage at "Fright of the Museum" with Busch Gardens Williamsburg Entertainment Manager Matthew Edwards to examine the handmade detailed storytelling elements seen in a Howl-O-Scream haunted house.

You can still make it to see the frights, thrills and chills of Busch Gardens Williamsburg's Howl-O-Scream event, running through November 1st!

Visit buschgardens.com/Williamsburg for tickets and the full calendar for the park.

Presented by Busch Gardens Williamsburg & Water Country USA.