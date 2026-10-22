Luke Agency clears up Medicare Advantage confusion on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Debbie Luke, Independent Insurance Broker at Luke Agency, explains the key things to be aware of during Medicare enrollment, and how to ensure you're on the right Medicare Advantage plan.

To schedule a free consultation with Luke Agency, visit www.LukeAgency.com.

Luke Agency does not offer every plan available in your area. Currently, they represent 5 organizations which offer 57 products in Virginia. Please contact medicare.gov or 1-800-MEDICARE. Not affiliated with or endorsed by Medicare or any governmental agency.

Paid for by Luke Agency.