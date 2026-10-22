Carte Atlas Travel Forecast: what trips to plan for now on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Nicholas Dintlemann, Founder and Owner of CARTE ATLAS Luxury Travel Design, shares the top destinations for travel in April, and how exactly to start planning the trip of your dreams now.

Get started on planning your next adventure at carteatlas.com.

TRAVEL FAR. TRAVEL WELL.



For those who’ve built a full life — but haven’t made space to explore it. CARTE ATLAS transforms intention into beautifully curated journeys, so travel becomes part of your life — not something you postpone.



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