Harygul's Halloween has all your costumes, decor & other supplies on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Lola Goodloe and Erin Landfair join Coast Live with a look at the vast array of Halloween costumes, makeup and hair products, decor and more available for ghosts and ghouls of all ages in store at Harygul's Halloween Super Store!
There are two Harygul's locations for shoppers to find all of their Halloween supplies:
- Hilltop
614 First Colonial Rd., Virginia Beach
757-425-0584
- Greenbrier
1412 Greenbrier Parkway, Chesapeake
757-692-6344
Visit HalloweenPlanet.com for more information.
Presented by Harygul's Halloween Super Store.