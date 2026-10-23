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Harygul's Halloween has all your costumes, decor & other supplies on Coast Live

Harygul's Halloween has all your costumes, decor & other supplies on Coast Live
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HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Lola Goodloe and Erin Landfair join Coast Live with a look at the vast array of Halloween costumes, makeup and hair products, decor and more available for ghosts and ghouls of all ages in store at Harygul's Halloween Super Store!

There are two Harygul's locations for shoppers to find all of their Halloween supplies:

  • Hilltop
    614 First Colonial Rd., Virginia Beach
    757-425-0584
  • Greenbrier
    1412 Greenbrier Parkway, Chesapeake
    757-692-6344

Visit HalloweenPlanet.com for more information.

Presented by Harygul's Halloween Super Store.

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