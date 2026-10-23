Harygul's Halloween has all your costumes, decor & other supplies on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Lola Goodloe and Erin Landfair join Coast Live with a look at the vast array of Halloween costumes, makeup and hair products, decor and more available for ghosts and ghouls of all ages in store at Harygul's Halloween Super Store!

There are two Harygul's locations for shoppers to find all of their Halloween supplies:



Hilltop

614 First Colonial Rd., Virginia Beach

757-425-0584

614 First Colonial Rd., Virginia Beach 757-425-0584 Greenbrier

1412 Greenbrier Parkway, Chesapeake

757-692-6344

Visit HalloweenPlanet.com for more information.

Presented by Harygul's Halloween Super Store.