Mattress Selection for a Good Night's Sleep on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Choosing a mattress comes down to more than whether it’s hard or soft. A firm mattress could be beautifully made, have excellent reviews, and be considered the best in its category, but that doesn’t mean it’s right for everyone. If you don’t like sleeping on a hard surface, even the world’s best hard mattress probably won’t be the best choice for you. What matters is how comfortable it feels to the person sleeping on it.

Coast invited the President of The Original Mattress Factory, Greg Trzcinski, on set to show us how to select the mattress that's best for you.

Presented by: The Original Mattress Factory