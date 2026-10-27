Medicare Changes on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Medications you take every day. Your budget. Your health conditions and priorities for staying healthy and independent. These all change over time, but many Medicare beneficiaries may not think to review whether their coverage still fits their needs.

With the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) quickly approaching (October 15 - December 7) now is the time for beneficiaries and their families to take a closer look at their plan, understand what may have changed and make sure their coverage continues to support their health, lifestyle and financial needs.

Presented by: Aetna, a CVS Health company