Report Reveals Medical Condition of Mothers and Kids on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—A new national report is taking a state-by-state look at the health of women and children – revealing both meaningful progress and persistent challenges over the past decade.

The 10th edition of the America’s Health Rankings Health of Women and Children Report examines a decade of data on health outcomes and the factors that shape them. While the report finds long-term improvements in areas including infant health, health behaviors and socioeconomic conditions, maternal morbidity and mortality have worsened, and mental health challenges have increased.

The report also provides a closer look at how individual states are performing, helping identify local strengths, areas for improvement and emerging challenges affecting women, children and families.

Presented by: United Health Foundation