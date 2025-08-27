Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bears Dog Run on Coast Live

Hampton Roads, VA—Bears Dog Run is a mobile business that ensures your four-legged best friends get the exercise they need. You can book a weekly appointment or months in advance to keep your dogs happy and healthy.

Bears Dog Run gives new meaning to a dog walking business because it especially helps those pups who are high-energy and may even help quell some bad behavior due to puppy boredom.

The company is running a special for pup parents of multiples who want to burn off the zoomies.

Bears Dog Run

