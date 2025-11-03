Goodwill Holiday Pop Up on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—As you celebrate the upcoming holidays, you may be thinking about ways to also reduce your carbon footprint. Reusing old boxes or purchasing Christmas tree decorations and upcycling sweaters for the tacky sweater contest are a good start.

One place to get all your holiday purchases is Goodwill’s first-ever holiday pop-up event, coming to the Janaf Shopping Center location in Norfolk. The one-day event features holiday décor, gifts, toys, and free photos with Santa.

